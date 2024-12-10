Buyer beware: gift card fraud is now a global crime

NORTH TEXAS — If you're buying presents this holiday season, chances are gift cards may be on your list. The I-Team found the latest scam involving gift cards is on a global scale, involving Chinese gangs and hundreds of mules across the country.

"It's more massive than most people understand," said Capt. Jeff Roberts. He is part of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, a statewide fusion center that coordinates law enforcement investigations for organized financial crimes.

"The reality is, this is organized crime and at the high level, this is affecting every state in the continental U.S., and probably worldwide," said Roberts.

Homeland Security

Even the feds are involved. Last year Homeland Security Investigations created Project Red Hook, a collaborative effort that teams up law enforcement with big box stores to focus on Chinese-backed gift card fraud.

Homeland Security agent Adam Parks is the director of Project Red Hook.

"We have seen heavy involvement of Chinese organized crime into this space," said Parks. "I think they've seen this as an opportunity to get rich quick without a lot of consequences."

Homeland Security's website states, "This type of fraud erodes Americans' confidence in our Nation's economy and retailers and funds the illicit activities of Chinese organized crime groups, such as:

Fentanyl production and smuggling

Illegal migration-Human trafficking"

How it works

Gangs hire people called "mules" to shoplift gift cards en masse from popular retailers. The mules send them to a location where the cards are opened and the information is copied. Then workers repackage them and send them back to the mules, who take them back to the stores.

"We've seen videos... where there are literally factories or places where people are manufacturing and resealing to surgical precision," said Roberts.

Burleson-Carrollton case

Burleson police arrested two men this summer in what the department called a "sophisticated multi-state gift card tampering ring." The men are Chinese nationals who apparently entered the country illegally.

"They came in through New York, and then were disbursed everywhere," said Det. Madison Marston.

According to Marston, the men were caught leaving the Target in Burleson with "packed pockets" full of shoplifted gift cards. During the traffic stop, officers found more than 1,000 cards inside the car.

Marston says the men were operating out of a hotel in Carrollton. When police searched the hotel room, they found another 4,000 cards with an estimated value of $1.7 million.

Investigators believe the men were shipping the cards to California, where they would be tampered with, resealed, and then put back on store shelves in DFW.

"So you would never know which is a good gift card and which is a bad one," said Marston.

Pantego case

Police in Pantego had a similar case last fall at the CVS on Park Row. An employee called the police after watching a man take gift cards from his pockets and put them on the racks.

When officers arrested the man, they found him with a backpack full of gift cards. A search of his vehicle turned up boxes with several thousand more.

"He was actually a college student," said Chief Robert Rife. "He just happened to get picked up for this job, making extra money, to put these gift cards on the shelves."

The man, 25, was from California. Rife said he told officers he was traveling across the United States in a rental car, switching out gift cards at stores.

"I believe he was down on the bottom of the organization that was conducting this theft ring," said Rife.

By filling the racks with dozens of adulterated cards, criminals increase the chances that customers won't notice signs of tampering. That's why authorities said you need to carefully inspect every card before you buy it.

"The advice that I give is to treat gift cards like you do produce," said Parks. "You don't want to get the bruised apple, you want the best one. Red. Clean. Same with gift cards."

He also suggests using the card immediately, or transferring the money to a digital wallet, if possible.

According to Parks, Project Red Hook was established earlier this year and has led to more than 150 arrests nationwide. You can read more about it by clicking here.

How to spot tampering

According to Project Red Hook, these are the following red flag indicators of gift card tampering: