NYPD: Watch out for scammers tampering with barcodes on gift cards

NEW YORK - The NYPD is warning about scams involving gift cards.

They say people have been tampering with cards by placing their own barcodes over the real ones. Then when it's scanned at checkout, they get the cash value instead of you.

Police say you should inspect any gift card you're buying to make sure the barcode doesn't peel off and the numbers on the card match those on the packaging.

They also say pay attention to what's displayed when it's scanned at checkout to make sure it matches.