Bueckers, Ogunbowale score 20 apiece and Wings defeat Liberty 92-82

Arike Ogunbowale had 20 points and 14 assists, Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and the Dallas Wings hung on to beat the New York Liberty 92-82 on Monday night despite making only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Dallas led 85-62 through three quarters but a 3-pointer from Aziaha James with about 7 minutes remaining was the Wings' only basket of the final period.

New York outscored Dallas 20-3 over the first 8 1/2 minutes, capped by Jonquel Jones' 3-pointer that made it 88-82.

Bueckers — with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd in attendance wearing an "I Heart PB" T-shirt — finally scored for Dallas, making two free throws with 1:06 remaining. After Jones missed a jumper, DiJonai Carrington made two free throws for a 92-82 lead with 54 seconds left.

The Wings led 31-19 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 63-36 at halftime, when Ogunbowale became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 15 points and 10 assists in one half.

Jones had 18 points for New York (17-8), which was playing without Breanna Stewart because of a right leg injury and lost its second straight. Sabrina Ionescu scored 17.

Luisa Geiselsoder had 14 points for Dallas (8-19).

New York: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday in a matchup of the two conference leaders.

Dallas: Hosts Atlanta on Wednesday. 

