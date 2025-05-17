Brooklyn Bridge struck by Mexican navy training ship, 19 injured

Nineteen people were hurt when a Mexican navy training ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday in New York City, officials said.

In a news conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said 277 were on board the vessel sailing the East River when it collided with the bridge just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Adams said four people suffered serious injuries.

"No one fell into the water, they were all hurt inside the ship," NYPD Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said. "...The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland."

The New York City Department of Transportation reported in a post to social media that bridge inspectors had so far found "no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge."

A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. Kyle Viterbo / AP

The Mexican navy said in a post on X that the Cuauhtemoc was damaged during a sailing maneuver. Videos posted online showed the ship's mast hitting the bridge and breaking apart.

"I guess it was, the pilot that is assigned to navigate, you know, the boat out of the water, I believe there was some mechanical issues that probably caused the ship to hit the water," Aramboles said.

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Mexican ambassador to the U.S., told reporters the ship has been sailing for about 20 years and was headed from Cozumel, Mexico, to Iceland.

Police urged people to avoid the area around the bridge, including the South Street Seaport in Manhattan and DUMBO in Brooklyn. The bridge had been temporarily shut down to traffic, but has since reopened.