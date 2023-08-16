Brace yourself! Dangerous heat returns to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking another hot but pleasant day in North Texas. However, the dangerous heat returns tomorrow.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Wednesday, enjoy it! It won't feel as hot today due to an easterly flow and low humidity.

CBS News Texas

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 90s, too. We'll see sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Today is an Ozone Action Day. It's unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool if you can.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see clear skies and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Brace yourself for the dangerous heat, starting Thursday!

CBS News Texas

High pressure will begin building back over our area, giving way to much hotter weather and near-record highs.

On Thursday, highs will be around 108 degrees. The current record high is 107 degrees set back in 1951.

On Friday, highs will be around 109 degrees. The current record high temperature is 112 degrees set in 1909.

For Saturday, high temperatures will be around 107 degrees. The record high temperature is 107 degrees set in 2011.

By Sunday, we're forecasting a high temp of 108 degrees. The current record high is 107 degrees set in 2011.

Heat alerts are likely late this week through early next week.

CBS News Texas