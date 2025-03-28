Bonton Farms growing again as wellness center debuts on Saturday

Planted in a food desert, Bonton Farms is growing again.

CBS News Texas

Over the years, Bonton Farms transformed a vacant lot in South Dallas into a garden, which evolved into a movement. They now operate two farms, a market, a cafe, and more. Now, there's a harvest of new resources.

"So, we're hope dealers," said Gabrielle "Gabe" Madison, Bonton Farms president and CEO. "This is a part of who we are. We're dealing hope to a community."

Now, they're blowing up balloons and riding a fresh wave of excitement as they prepare to open the Bonton Farms Wellness Center: an effort rooted in growing resources for the community.

"All of this with a vacant lot that was imagined to really aid in the issue of food insecurity," said Madison. "But when you peel back all the layers and start to understand the history, you know that this community deserves more than just a farm, which is why we say Bonton Farms is more than a farm. We had to be because we understood food insecurity is really the challenge to having equity in communities."

A quick tour of the pristine new space at 6407 Carlton Garrett in Dallas reveals a financial wellness area, space for fitness classes, a teaching kitchen, community and education rooms, and a medical clinic that will be staffed by the Methodist Community Collaborative. There's even a space for a dental clinic.

"It impacts so many other areas of your life," said Melissa Metoyer, director of community health and wellness. "You may be thinking, 'I had this horrible headache,' but not understanding that that's coming from the tooth pain. You could also have a heart condition. So to be able to answer, to provide that service here, it will be monumental."

And it is all within walking distance. For some, it seems too good to be true. Staffers have been canvassing the community, asking about needs and priorities, but also reassuring the community that the wellness center really is coming.

"Are you sure? Are you sure it's coming?" Metoyer said she's fielded a lot of such questions. And she's delighted to be able to respond, "Yes. So many times, people will promise things and say that these things are coming, but in reality, will it happen? And so now they are seeing that it's happening."

Madison also shared an unforgettable encounter in the community.

"I saw my mom and her kids, and she said, 'Who is this really going to be for?' And I said, 'All of you.' And she just said, 'Oh my goodness. I have never, ever been to a place where I can take care of my health, but also my teeth. And we're going to have a bank there, too?' She said, 'This is a dream. This is a dream.'"

And not only is it a dream coming true in a community accustomed to broken promises, but organizers also say it is what the community deserves, as what was planted in a vacant lot looks to feed the community's soul.

"We're looking to feed all aspects of them," said Madison, "because if you experience a food desert, there are many other deserts that also exist. And we're just addressing all of them."

The community is encouraged to come out for the center's grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.