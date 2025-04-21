Bond hearing set for alleged Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooter

The 17-year-old who is accused of shooting four students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas last week is set to appear in court on Monday.

Tracy Haynes Jr. is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on six counts of aggravated assault mass shooting. Five charges are for $500,000 and one charge is for $600,000. His total bond is $3.1 million, according to Dallas County court records.

Several people were hospitalized after the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on April 15, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were a total of five victims – four directly from the shooting and the fifth indirectly impacted by the incident with anxiety-related symptoms.

Haynes will make his court appearance in Dallas at 9 a.m.

The timeline of the Dallas school shooting

The shooting unfolded in less than two minutes and began when another student let the armed suspect inside through a locked side door, Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez confirmed Thursday.

According to a detailed timeline shared by Martinez, surveillance video showed Haynes arriving at the school's north parking lot at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., he walked to the west side of the school and waited at a locked door. At exactly 1 p.m., another student opened the door, allowing Haynes inside, Martinez said.

Haynes then walked down the cafeteria hallway and into a hallway, opening fire at a group of students. By 1:03 p.m., he had fled the building and left the campus in a vehicle. The entire incident, Martinez said, lasted less than two minutes.