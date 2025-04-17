Dallas high school shooting unfolded in minutes, second student could face charges, police say

The shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School earlier this week unfolded in less than two minutes and began when another student let the armed suspect inside through a locked side door, Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez confirmed Thursday.

The timeline of the Dallas school shooting

According to a detailed timeline shared by Martinez, surveillance video showed the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Tracy Haynes Jr., arriving at the school's north parking lot at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., he walked to the west side of the school and waited at a locked door. At exactly 1 p.m., another student opened the door, allowing Haynes inside, Martinez said.

Haynes then walked down the cafeteria hallway and onto a hallway, opening fire at a group of students. By 1:03 p.m., he had fled the building and left the campus in a vehicle. The entire incident, Martinez said, lasted less than two minutes.

"This entry was not made through the front door where we have metal detectors," Martinez explained. "Our safety protocols were followed by our staff. All doors at this campus were locked and secured." The door Haynes entered was locked from the outside but could be opened from the inside, he explained.

Police are still investigating the possible motive

The weapon used in the shooting was a .40-caliber handgun, Martinez confirmed. He also said investigators believe Haynes was targeting someone specific.

"We do believe he went in there targeting an individual," he said.

Authorities said they've identified the student who let the shooter inside and are considering criminal charges. The motive remains under investigation, but Martinez acknowledged that a dispute between rival gang members is a possible factor.

"We understand the frustration of parents and students. This is still an active investigation," he said. "What's frustrating is that he was able to come in through another door. There's a lot of entry doors in that high school, like many other high schools."

In response to the breach, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde announced increased staffing at the school through the end of the academic year to reinforce campus safety.

"We will be putting additional staff members from now until the end of the school year at the school to guarantee that another student cannot open any doors from the inside," Elizalde said.

All wounded students are expected to recover

Four students were wounded in the shooting, and a fifth student suffered a scrape while fleeing, Martinez said. All are expected to fully recover.

Haynes turned himself in later that evening and is being held at the Dallas County jail on a $600,000 bond. He faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault mass shooting and will be required to wear an ankle monitor if released.

Martinez said the district has spent significant time training school staff, reviewing safety procedures, and evaluating how protocols can be improved.

The Wilmer-Hutchins High School is set to reopen next week.