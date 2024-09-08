Beautiful weather to persist in North Texas over next few days

NORTH TEXAS — Expect beautiful weather in North Texas over the next few days, with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s in the mornings and afternoons reaching the lower 80s. Just perfect!

A little bit of the BLUE color contouring showing up Monday AM! 😉

GULF: A Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm 'Francine' could form by Tuesday or Wednesday in the GOM.

The waters remain very warm, with evening sea-surface temperatures still reading 83-86F for buoys in the western Gulf, even after sundown. Daytime SST's have reached 90F recently, which is more than enough to fuel development. Right now, 91L is trying to form a common center down to the surface in the Campeche Sound, which would signal real organization for the first time.

It is STILL too early to rule impacts for us IN or OUT. Once a more defined center emerges, then track and intensity forecasts should begin to hone in on both. Until a center emerges, expect model tracks, trends, and intensity forecasts to "wobble". At the very least, I think we'll see increased moisture and cloud cover in the region and perhaps some rain chances in our eastern and southeastern DMA.

7-day forecast: so far, incredible!

Low 90s by late week.

Have a good evening!