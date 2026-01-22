Barbie honors "Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee with Inspiring Women doll

Meet the newest Inspiring Woman: Fort Worth native Opal Lee—beloved activist, educator, and the joyful force behind Juneteenth becoming a national holiday—now honored as a Barbie doll that celebrates her walks for freedom, her big Texas heart, and her history-making impact.

Barbie

Barbie said its Inspiring Women collection honors extraordinary women from all fields who inspire future generations.

"This legendary leader led the charge to make Juneteenth a national holiday, succeeding in 2021 and earning her the nickname 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,'" the company said in a statement. "Our doll tribute to this visionary wears a signature look for her annual Opal's Walk for Freedom, including white joggers, sneakers, and a custom T-shirt."

Lee, born in 1926, played a crucial role in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. The North Texas icon walked two and a half miles every Juneteenth to symbolize the two and a half years it took for enslaved people in Texas to learn they were free, after the Emancipation Proclamation. Lee missed the 2025 walk due to a health scare.

In 2016, she walked from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 for her efforts.