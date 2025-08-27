Caregiver arrested after 6-month-old baby found dead in car outside North Texas high school, police say

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a 6-month-old baby girl was found dead Tuesday inside a car at a North Texas high school parking lot, police said.

Camerone Tyrone Leichman has been charged with injury to a child, a second-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit by the Rockwall Police Department.

Suspect had recently been named the child's caregiver

Rockwall PD said about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Heath Department of Public Safety responded to the teacher and staff parking lot of Rockwall-Heath High School after a call concerning an unconscious baby left inside a vehicle.

The baby was found in her car seat, and her temperature was 107 degrees when the medics checked. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Leichman, who had recently become the caregiver for the 6-month-old baby girl, had failed to drop her off at daycare after he took his common-law wife to work at Rockwall-Heath High School.

The baby is believed to have remained inside the car for several hours while it was parked at the couple's home in the 100 block of Sunfish Road, police said in a news release.

When Leichman returned to pick up his partner at the school, the baby was found unresponsive in the back seat, police said.

Through the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Leichman, who was taken into custody by officers just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Bond has not been set.

Rockwall PD said the investigation is ongoing, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is conducting an investigation as well.