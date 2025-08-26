Baby found dead inside car near a North Texas high school, officials say

A baby has been found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday night near Rockwall Heath High School, officials said.

Rockwall police said the Heath Department of Public Safety was called to the parking lot of the high school around 4:40 p.m. for an unconscious infant left in a car.

"The infant was deceased and it is believed that the child was left unattended in the vehicle for an undetermined amount of time while parked at a residence in Rockwall," Rockwall police said in a news release.

Rockwall police said further, "Many of the details are still being investigated, but we currently believe the infant was initially left in a vehicle at a residence, and later discovered when the vehicle was at Rockwall Heath High School."

An investigation is underway.

We have reached out to the school district for more information.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.