North Texas firefighter faces animal cruelty charges after a video allegedly showed him kicking and punching a dog

A North Texas firefighter is facing animal cruelty charges after a video circulating online allegedly showed him kicking and punching a dog inside a house.

Tyler Stein, an Azle firefighter, was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony, according to Fort Worth police records.

On Sept. 17, Azle Fire Department's chief Thomas Scott said, without naming Stein, that an employee had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. On Sept. 19, Azle FD said the employee was no longer employed by the city.

According to Scott, the employee had just finished probationary status with the department.

In one video posted on Facebook Sept. 17, a man is seen pulling a dog across the room near a couch, where a series of hits and kicks continue. There is a struggle to get the dog inside the kennel, but that leads to the animal being tossed and receiving additional kicks. The dog runs across the floor, and the forty-nine-second video comes to an end.

Fort Worth police review, investigate footage

CBS News Texas cannot confirm how this surveillance system was accessed for the man's home or when. The Fort Worth Police Department said officers have reviewed the video and have a detective looking into it.

While officers can determine if there's the suspicion that a criminal offense may have occurred, FWPD spokesperson Officer Daniel Segura said, there are questions that must be answered about that video.

Authorities investigate a second video showing alleged child abuse

There is a second video that runs about one minute and seven seconds. Believed to be the same person, but this time, the alleged victim is a child who was jumping on a couch with their shoes on.

"You're getting a spanking. Come here. I told you that if you lied, you're gonna get in trouble," the man said. "Why are you lying to me!"

The intensity of the yelling increased as the man wanted the child to know lying was not okay.

"Please know that we take these matters extremely seriously," Scott said. "The behavior depicted in the video does not reflect the values or standards of our organization."