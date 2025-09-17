North Texas firefighter on leave, internal investigation underway after online video alleges abuse of dog

Azle Fire Chief Thomas Scott posted a letter on social media to inform the public that the city was aware of videos circulating that targeted an employee. Scott did not name that employee. CBS News Texas is also withholding his name at this time.

"The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation," Scott said.

According to the fire chief, the firefighter had just finished probationary status with the department. He said his concerns were forwarded to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The video has sparked outrage. In one video, inside the home, a man is seen pulling a dog across the room near a couch, where a series of hits and kicks continue. There is a struggle to get the dog inside the kennel, but that leads to the animal being tossed and receiving additional kicks. The dog runs across the floor, and the forty-nine-second video comes to an end.

Police review, investigate footage

CBS News Texas cannot confirm how this surveillance system was accessed for the man's home or when. The Fort Worth Police said they have reviewed the video and have a detective looking into it.

"As of now, no one has officially filed a police report," Officer Daniel Segura said.

While officers can determine if a criminal offense has occurred, Segura said, there are questions that must be answered about that video.

There is a second video that runs about one minute and seven seconds. Believed to be the same person, but this time, a child jumping on a couch with its shoes on doesn't tell the truth.

"You're getting a spanking. Come here. I told you that if you lied, you're gonna get in trouble," the man said. "Why are you lying to me!"

The intensity of the yelling increased as the man wanted the child to know lying was not okay.

"Please know that we take these matters extremely seriously," Scott said. "The behavior depicted in the video does not reflect the values or standards of our organization."