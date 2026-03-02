Austin police identify victims killed in Sixth Street bar mass shooting; motive remains under investigation

Austin police said Monday that the investigation into the early Sunday mass shooting that left two people dead and 14 others injured in the city's Sixth Street entertainment district remains complex, as officials work to determine a motive and prepare to release additional details later this week.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis shared the names of the two victims killed in the shooting: Texas Tech student Ryder Harrington and Savitha Shan.

"I cannot imagine the grief, pain, and loss these families are feeling today, and my heart is with them," Davis said.

She and Watson also thanked first responders, the Austin community and all the law enforcement agencies assisting in finding answers and the motive behind the crime.

"We are all mourning to together and grieving as a group," Watson said. "While this is a dark moment, our people are creating a lot of light in Austin, Texas."

Officials said a family resource center is being created to help support those who have been affected.

The suspected gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was killed by officers after authorities say he opened fire outside a crowded bar shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Davis said there were over 150 witnesses to the crime. Later in the week, Austin Police said they will reveal additional details, bodycam footage and more information on Diagne's criminal history. Davis said that the weapons used in the attack by Diagne were purchased legally in 2017 in San Antonio.

What we know about the Austin bar shooter

The shooter, Diagne, was killed by police.

On Sunday, U.S. officials said they were investigating Diagne's actions as a possible terrorist attack after discovering he was wearing a hoodie that said, "Property of Allah," with a shirt underneath that was emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag, according to a photo obtained by CBS News.

Investigators also discovered an Iranian flag, pictures of Iranian leaders, after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

Officials said Diagne was a Senegalese-born immigrant who came to the United States in 2000 on a tourist visa. He got a green card in 2006 after marrying a U.S. citizen and became an American citizen in 2013.

The night of the Sixth Street attack

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at Buford's, a bar in Austin's Sixth Street entertainment district.

Sources told CBS News that the gunman was driving around in an SUV circling the block when he began shooting from the vehicle's open window at people seated outdoors. He then exited the SUV and continued shooting as he walked up the street.

Multiple weapons were found in the SUV, sources said.

Austin Police said the suspect had also moved westbound down the block after shooting at patrons at the bar, before then walking eastbound.

Witness footage showed police officers exchange fire with the gunman down the block.