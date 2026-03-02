Trump to address Iran war in remarks at the White House

Washington — President Trump is set to speak at the White House on Monday at his first public event since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The president is hosting a Medal of Honor ceremony at 11 a.m. and is expected to address the war in his remarks, a senior administration official tells CBS News. Mr. Trump has released pre-recorded videos during the continued operation, but has not addressed the bombing campaign in person.

The president was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida during the initial phase of the war, monitoring developments from his estate, and returned to the White House on Sunday evening.

Four U.S. service members have been killed in Operation Epic Fury so far, according to the U.S. military. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a briefing earlier Monday that the troops were killed by a munition that hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

In a video message Sunday night, Mr. Trump said he expects there to be more American casualties, but combat operations "will continue until all of our objectives are achieved."

"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," he said. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is."

The war began with Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with dozens of other top officials. More than 1,000 targets were hit over the first 24 hours of the ensuing bombing campaign, according to Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Iran has retaliated with barrages of missile and drone attacks on Israel, Gulf nations and U.S. facilities in the region.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump said he expects the U.S. assaults to continue for four or five weeks. Hegseth was asked about that timeline, and dismissed it as a "gotcha-type question."

"President Trump has all the latitude in the world to talk about how long it may or may not take — four weeks, two weeks, six weeks. It could move up. It could move back," he said. "We're going to execute at his command the objectives we've set out to achieve."