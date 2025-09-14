Arlington police search for multiple suspects in armed robbery and chase, officials say

Arlington police are searching for multiple suspects after an armed robbery led to a chase that ended with the suspects fleeing on foot following a crash, officials said.

Around 5:15 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Cypresswood Trail, Arlington PD said.

The suspects allegedly stole money from the victim at gunpoint and drove away.

Arlington police said the victim gave a good description of the suspect vehicle, which officers found traveling on I-30 and attempted to pull over.

The driver did not stop, leading Arlington police in a chase that went into Fort Worth before the suspect vehicle crashed at Loop 820 and Berry Street, officials said.

"It's our understanding that multiple suspects exited the vehicle and bailed on foot," the report states.

Arlington PD said no injuries have been reported, and officers are searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story.