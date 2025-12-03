Over a dozen people displaced following overnight Arlington apartment fire, officials say

Over a dozen people are displaced following a three-alarm apartment fire late Tuesday night in Arlington, fire officials said.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, at about 11:30 p.m., crews were called to the Willows Two Apartments near the 4000 block of Randy Drive. When they arrived, crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story building.

Firefighters quickly called more engines and battalions as the blaze grew. AFD, along with the Pantego Fire Department, helped extinguish the fire.

AFD said no injuries were reported; however, at least 15 people are now without a home after six units were damaged in the fire. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.