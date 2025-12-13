Siblings killed in North Texas apartment fire as neighbors rush to warn residents Two siblings died after a fire broke out early Saturday at the Bristol Apartments on Frankford Road near Midway in North Texas. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a first‑floor unit; one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was rescued but later died at the hospital. Neighbors say they rushed door‑to‑door to alert residents as the building filled with smoke. Officials have not yet released the victims’ names.