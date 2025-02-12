Arctic air in North Texas will bring feels-like temps to the low 20s and teens

Even bigger cool down on the way to North Texas

We had a very active morning across North Texas, with hefty rain totals for parts of the metroplex. Now, a cold front brings even colder temperatures overnight and into Thursday.

Expect morning feels-like temps to start in the teens and low 20s across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with wind chills nearing the single digits for our Red River counties.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon, but highs only reach the lower 40s.

Our southerly flow then kicks back in Friday, boosting temps back into the middle 50s for Valentine's Day. Clouds return, however, with the chance for a few isolated showers later Friday, and overnight into Saturday morning.

The threat for showers Saturday looks to linger a bit longer for our eastern and southeastern counties.

It will be a warm, cloudy, gusty day Saturday, with highs in the lower 70s, thanks to a strong southerly breeze. But another cold front moves in during the afternoon, and that quickly drops temps for the back half of Saturday, back into the 40s by Sunday.

We then start the next workweek off on a dry note, before the threat of showers returns later Tuesday and into Wednesday.