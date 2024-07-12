Another hot, sunny day for North Texas heading into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Sunshine is out in full force Friday across Dallas-Fort Worth.

High temperatures will climb back to the upper 90s heading into the weekend. With the heat and humidity in place, another air quality alert is in effect.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, there is a small weakness that has produced a few showers over the past few days. It is still around Friday but there will be drier air in the mid-levels that will squash any rain development.

The rain chances Saturday and Sunday are minimal – don't expect a washout for the weekend as the coverage is 10% to 20% at best.

The heat continues to bake the West Coast and that heat dome is slowly shifting east over the next few days. Plan for the high temperatures to warm to upwards of 100 degrees heading into next week.

The heat doesn't last long thanks to a stronger cold front on the way Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a better chance of scattered showers and some strong isolated storms mainly Thursday to Friday.

The benefit of the front is the cooler air behind it. Long-range models have forecast highs dropping to the mid-90s on Friday and remaining there through next weekend.

