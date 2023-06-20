Sen. Angela Paxton says she plans to attend husband Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Senator Angela Paxton has announced she will not be recusing herself from her husband's impeachment case.

In late May, the Republican-majority Texas House of Representatives impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Among the 20 articles of impeachment against him were abuse of the public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery.

Ken Paxton's wife, Angela Paxton, released a statement Monday evening, saying she will continue to carry out her duties while her husband's impeachment proceedings take place.

"I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature," she said. "Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it."

Two-thirds of senators will need to vote to remove the attorney general from office permanently.

A Senate committee is set to propose the date, rules and procedures of the trial on Tuesday.