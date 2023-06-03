Eye on Politics: The historic impeachment of Ken Paxton

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In this episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: June 1), political reporter Jack Fink covers the two major stories unfolding at the Texas Capitol: the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton and the political showdown between the state's Republican leaders over property tax relief.

Impeachment of Ken Paxton

In a historic vote, the Republican-majority Texas House of Representatives impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton last Saturday afternoon.

As a result, Paxton was immediately suspended from his job as the state's top law enforcement officer pending the outcome of a trial in the Texas Senate. Two-thirds of senators will need to vote to remove him from office permanently.

Texas House members overseeing the impeachment process against the attorney general laid out their case, accusing him of misusing his office and powers to benefit himself and a businessman who donated to his campaign.

"Today is a grim and very difficult day for this House," said Republican Rep. David Spiller of Jacksboro. He's one of five members of he General Investigating Committee overseeing the impeachment process.

Among the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton were abuse of the public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery.

Lawmakers blamed Paxton himself as the reason they began investigating him in March. That's when he requested $3.3 million in taxpayer money to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed against his office.

Ultimately, House members approved impeachment by a 121-23 margin.

In a statement, Paxton called the impeachment "an ugly spectacle" and said it was "a politically motivated sham from the beginning."

Two days after the Texas House impeached Paxton, members formally delivered the 20 articles of impeachment to the Senate and the 12 members who will serve on the Board of Managers were announced.

The group includes four Republican representatives from North Texas: Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, David Spiller of Jacksboro, Morgan Meyer of Dallas, and Jeff Leach of Allen.

The Senate trial will start no later than Aug. 28, but a specific date has not been set yet.

The impeachment of Ken Paxton comes after years of legal troubles for the Attorney General. Scroll through the timeline below to learn more about the big moments that led us to where we are now.

Political standoff over property tax relief

The regular Texas Legislative session ended Monday with no deal reached on property tax relief for Texans. That night, Gov. Greg Abbott called lawmakers back into an immediate special session.

The next day, the Texas House and Senate passed different property tax relief bills.

Since then, a war of words has erupted between Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the key differences.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Abbott sided with the property tax relief bill passed hours earlier by the Texas House. It read:

"The Texas House is the only chamber that passed a property tax cut bill that is germane to the special session that I called to provide Texans with property tax relief. It provides more cuts to property tax rates than any other proposal at this time. It is supported by the most respected think tank in the state, as well as more than 30 homeowner, consumer, and business groups across the state. I look forward to signing it when it reaches my desk."

After Abbott's statement, Patrick responded with criticism:

"He seems misinformed about the roles of the executive and legislative branches of government. While the Governor has the sole authority to call the Legislature into Session, the Legislature writes the bills - the courts have been crystal clear on this. Governor Abbott has finally shown his cards. He chooses to give homeowners 50% less of a tax cut, nearly $700 a year, to give corporations more. This is not what homeowners expected when they voted for him."

At the heart of the dispute -- who should get relief and should the property tax be eliminated altogether.

Abbott prefers ending the school maintenance and operations or "M&O" portion of your property taxes over ten years. That portion alone is about 42% of your property tax bill.

To make that happen, the state would shift sales taxes, other state revenues and surplus money to pay for public schools. That would allow the state to gradually reduce the rate for M&O property taxes until they're eliminated altogether.

But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate have a different plan.

While it uses more state revenues and less property taxes to pay for schools, it would also increase homestead exemptions for most homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000. And for homeowners over 65, it would raise homestead exemptions from $70,000 to $110,000. Patrick said it would provide nearly double the savings for homeowners than the Governor's plan.