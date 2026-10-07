Amber Guyger set for release more than 8 years after killing Botham Jean

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas Police officer who was convicted of the murder of Botham Jean in his apartment in September of 2018, is set for release next week.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has listed Guyger's release from a Gatesville prison for Friday, Oct. 16. The release will happen more than a week after Guyger was granted parole by the Texas Board of Paroles and Pardons seven years into her 10-year murder sentence.

Guyger was found guilty in Oct. 2019 of shooting and killing Jean in his home. Guyger claimed she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage attached to the apartment building where both she and Jean lived, entered Jean's apartment instead of her own, and shot him, believing that he was an intruder.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years. She faced anywhere between five years to life in prison.

The BPP released the following reasons for approved parole are:

The record does not include a documented pattern of violent or assaultive arrests/convictions

The record indicates that the offender has maintained a satisfactory institutional adjustment.

The record indicates participation in and completion of programs and activities in the individual treatment plan that should enhance chances to obtain and maintain full-time stable employment.

After the BPP's decision was released, Jean's family said in a statement to CBS News Texas:

"Two days ago, the family of Botham Jean lovingly remembered their son and brother and celebrated his life on what would have been his birthday.

Today, it was reported that Amber Guyger will be paroled and will serve the remainder of her sentence under supervision. The family of Botham Jean respectfully requests privacy at this time as they process this development and continue to navigate their grief.

To the many well-wishers who continue to say Botham's name, honor his life, and carry his memory forward, the family extends their heartfelt gratitude for your continued love and support."

Separately, Lee Merritt, an attorney who previously represented Botham Jean's family, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

"Botham's family and the community strongly opposed this parole. They stood up again and again to ask that the full sentence be served. A 10-year sentence was already a fraction of what was lost. Releasing Ms. Guyger after seven years makes that loss feel even smaller in the eyes of the system. It is not," Merritt said in a statement.

In response to a request for comment, the Dallas Police Department said it "understands this decision may bring renewed attention and emotion surrounding the tragic death of Botham Jean. Our thoughts remain with the Jean family and all those impacted by his loss. Parole decisions are made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and are outside the authority of the Dallas Police Department and we had no role in this decision."

The Dallas County District Attorney's office declined to comment to CBS News Texas.

Botham Jean family's lawsuit against the City of Dallas

In March 2026, Jean's family filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Dallas asking for nearly $100 million in damages. The suit claims the city tried to cover up staffing gaps by assigning officers overtime work, leading to fatigue and stress, noting Guyger had clocked out from a nearly 14-hour shift on the night she killed Jean.

The family's suit claims the city government "refused to take responsibility" for Jean's death.

Attorney says Guyger has plans for life after prison

Last Thursday, Guyger's trial attorney, Robert Rodgers, said Guyger has a plan for her future.

"And we're going to keep that under wraps, because I think that's better for everybody," Rodgers said. "But she has a specific plan. She has a job. She has a place to live. And a way for life."

It's unclear when Guyger will leave prison. Her attorney says she still feels regret over her actions.

"I know from talking to her over the years and from talking to her a few weeks ago, I went down to see her, that she's still very remorseful, but she's spent that time working on programs and rehabilitating and making sure that she can be, when she is at least parole to be a productive member of society," said Rodgers.

The street Botham Jean lived on now carries his name, and it's the same street the Dallas Police Department is on.