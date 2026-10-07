Amber Guyger's release date set after serving part of 10-year sentence for killing Botham Jean Amber Guyger, the former Dallas Police officer who was convicted of the murder of Botham Jean in his apartment in September of 2018, is set for release next week. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has listed Guyger's release from a Gatesville prison for Friday, Oct. 16. The release will happen more than a week after Guyger was granted parole by the Texas Board of Paroles and Pardons seven years into her 10-year murder sentence.