Ex-Dallas cop found guilty of murder in neighbor's death

A jury has found a former Dallas police officer guilty of murder in the September 2018 shooting death of her neighbor. Amber Guyger has said she thought Botham Jean's apartment was her own when she opened his door and shot him, mistaking him for a burglar.

Guyger, who is white, was returning home from a 13-and-a-half hour shift and was off duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean, a St. Lucia native who was black and worked as an accountant. Guyger parked on what she believed to be the third floor of her apartment building's garage, but she had actually parked on the building's fourth floor, where Jean lived directly above her.

The defense has argued that the layout of the Dallas complex was confusing and it wasn't unusual for residents to enter the wrong apartment, believing it was their own. But the prosecution argued Guyger was distracted because she had been exchanging explicit text messages with her police partner, with whom she had a sexual relationship, and missed numerous signs indicating she was in the wrong place.

This is a developing story.