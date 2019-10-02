Former Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own home sentenced to 10 years

A jury has sentenced a former Dallas police officer to 10 years in the shooting death of her unarmed neighbor last year. Amber Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday by the same jury in the death of Botham Jean.

Guyger testified she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and opened fire thinking he was an intruder.

The sentence comes after emotional testimony from Jean's family in the trial's punishment phase, along with testimony from Guyger's supporters.

Guyger faced anywhere from five years to up to life in prison. The jury rejected a "sudden passion" defense that would have reduced the sentencing range from 2 to 20 years.

