After losing all four limbs, Dallas tennis player plans inspiring US Open comeback: "I'm going to find a way."

Some of the best tennis players in the world are at the Nexo Dallas Open.

They overcame obstacles to rise to the top in their sport. But none of them have endured the enormous challenges that an amateur player from Dallas has faced, who was among those watching the tournament this weekend.

Tennis has been part of Ron Rosas' life since he was just 5 years old, and his four kids have embraced it as well.

"I play tennis because I love it," said Rosas. "I mean, it's, to me, about three characteristics that are really important to leadership, character, discipline, you know, I've taught my kids tennis."

Rosas was a star player at Notre Dame and led his college team to the NCAA finals.

Since then, the 55-year-old has lived in Dallas and has been a constant sight on tennis courts, teaching or playing.

That was before 2023, when a bout with pneumonia led to an infection that required all of his limbs to be amputated.

"The shock and grief that you feel when you're told you're going to lose your limbs is something that I hope nobody ever has to experience," Rosas said.

He thought he would never be able to hit a tennis ball again.

"The crushing thing was local surgeons telling me that I would probably lose my right elbow joint," he said.

He begged his doctors to save his right elbow, which might still allow him to swing a racquet.

With the help of prosthetics and a customized racquet, he can. Rosas returned to the court in November for the first time since the surgery.

"So the first return was really something magical," Rosas said. "I mean, it was kind of like I'd been doing it all my life, which technically I had, it was just a different, different way of doing it."

But his return has not been without more challenges.

"I got to hit five or six times before taking a little spell and having a fall and fracturing my hip," said Rosas. "And so now I'm back, five weeks later, still the same joy."

His goal now is to relearn the sport he once had mastered.

His plan is to enter this year's US Open in the quad wheelchair division and play more tournaments beyond that.

"I'm going to find a way," Rosas said.

He's got coaches, a supportive family and a team around him that includes pros such as John Isner and Frances Tiafoe.

They are all helping Rosas come back from what can only be described as soul-crushing hardship.

Fate may have robbed him of his bones, but tennis will always be in his blood.

"Being able to recently return to the tennis court has been a joy that I never thought I'd have," said Rosas. "As I've said and used as a mantra for me, I have a lot of life to live and I want to live it all. So, you either move forward or you choose not to, and I've chosen to move forward."