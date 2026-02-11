Nexo Dallas Open brings $500,000 prize, star players and luxury fan experiences to Frisco

The Nexo Dallas Open is in full swing at the Ford Center in Frisco and many of the top men's tennis players in the world are competing for a top prize of $500,000.

American player Tommy Paul survived a nail-biting third-set tiebreaker to beat fellow American Jenson Brooksby on Wednesday.

While most of the fans are watching from their seats, there are other ways to watch the Nexo Dallas Open up close and in style.

Attendees can play a round of free blackjack while matches happen on the other side of the glass at the Choctaw Club.

Those who have money for box seats get access to a luxurious atmosphere featuring free food and drinks, along with the unbelievable ground-level views of the tournament.

That is where we found K104's DeDe McGuire.

"Up close and personal. I mean, like, really getting a chance to watch what's going on and seeing how fast that ball is going, like the way they're hitting and the power," McGuire said.

There's another club called the Comfort Loge Suite, which gives an elevated view of the grandstand court.

And the Frisco Social Club is an open-air platform with views of both courts.

To see the players up close without having to pay extra, just head to the practice courts. There are four of them.

About 18,000 people have already passed through the gates since Friday.

Big matches on Wednesday night include fan favorites Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe.