Above-average temperatures usher North Texas into the work week

Warm, sunny start to the work week before rain returns

A gorgeous Monday is ahead in North Texas. Expect sunny skies and temperatures to warm into the lower 80s – 10 degrees above the average for this time of the year.

Much drier air from behind Sunday's cold front continues to filter into North Texas on Monday, keeping it sunny and mild. It's an ideal day to make outdoor plans at area trails or local parks.

Warm temperatures on Monday will linger into Tuesday, with high temperatures warming to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

If temperatures reach the lower 90s, this will be the first time temperatures hit 90 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport since mid-October of last year.

Warm nights and mild days are in the forecast despite the cold front from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, there will be a return of cloud cover with scattered showers developing overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers and a few isolated storms. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but there could be some stronger storms with small hail. However, any training that develops with the storms could lead to some localized flooding.

By Texas Rangers Opening Day on Thursday, it will be mostly dry for tailgaters but rain coverage increases into the evening and overnight period. Friday looks to be wet to start and continues into the afternoon with severe chances likely.

