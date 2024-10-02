Above average temperatures stick around North Texas

Air quality alert for most of North Texas as above-average temperatures continue

NORTH TEXAS – Temperatures on Wednesday are back above average across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Overnight, dew point temperatures dropped to the lower 50s and upper 40s across parts of the Metroplex. This leads to a great morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with some spots even dropping into the 50s.

The dry air in place heats up and cools down quickly and with abundant sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will warm through the 70s to the 80s by midday and warm to near 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. This makes for great State Fair of Texas Weather, but make sure to wear sunscreen.

CBS News Texas

An ozone action day is also in effect on Wednesday across North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Through Friday, temperatures are warming into the mid-90s due to the upper-level high extended east and over North Texas.

The high pressure will keep North Texas rain-free and warm through the end of the week, however, there is a small chance of a few showers on the southeast sides of North Texas on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into South Texas.

CBS News Texas

That will be the best rain chance in the next seven days, so drought conditions are expected to get worse across North Texas.

CBS News Texas

The tropics are even more active Wednesday morning with the development of Tropical Depression 13 which is forecast to increase in strength to Tropical Storm Leslie.

This is on the heels of Hurricane Kirk which looks to increase to a Category 4 hurricane in the next few days and remain over the open water.

The 10-day forecast shows that North Texas will see a break in the upper-level pattern starting next week with our high temperatures having a brief cool down to the mid-80s by Wednesday.

CBS News Texas