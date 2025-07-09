Seventh Camp Mystic girl from Dallas dies in Central Texas flood, family confirms

A seventh Camp Mystic girl from Dallas has died in the devastating Central Texas flood, family members confirmed on Wednesday.

Virginia Wynne Naylor, 8, was at Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp with cabins along the river in a rural part of Kerr County, when the floods hit on July 4. Her family confirmed her death in a statement, referring to her as Wynne.

"There are no words to express our gratitude to everyone who supported Wynne and our entire family through this time," the statement said. "Wynne has a great love of the outdoors, a love of God, and love for her community."

To honor her life and to make sure her legacy continues, the family set up a fund called More Like Wynne. Her father told CBS News Texas that funds will support Wynne's local education system, youth wildlife conservation efforts and select Christian ministries.

Tragedy at Camp Mystic

At least nine girls from North Texas were among the victims of the flooding, including the seven who were attending Camp Mystic and two who were on vacation with their families.

At least 27 campers and counselors died in what the camp and surviving campers described as "catastrophic flooding." Some survivors said they woke up to water rushing through the windows.

Search continues for the missing, death toll climbs in Central Texas

The search for more than 170 people still missing after flash floods devastated Central Texas stretched into a sixth day on Wednesday, as the death toll continued to rise.

At least 119 people were confirmed dead as of midday Wednesday, according to local law enforcement and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Ongoing search operations were underway to find anyone lost in the debris after the catastrophic weekend storm, which caused the Guadalupe River to swell rapidly to near-unprecedented levels.

A large majority of the flooding deaths occurred in Kerr County, where officials have confirmed at least 95 people died.