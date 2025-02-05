3 arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $700 in copper cables from Fort Worth building

FORT WORTH – Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $700 worth of copper wire cables in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police said on Jan. 20, they responded to a suspicious person call in the 2900 block of Shamrock Ave., where three people appeared to be removing copper from a building.

When police arrived at the location, three suspects were arrested – Danny Kempe, 57, Sheldon Witt, 48 and Darcie Jackson, 42. All three were charged with one count of theft of material under $20,000, which is a felony offense.

Through their investigation, police recovered 155 pounds of copper wire, valued at $675.80.

Disruptions to North Texas phone services

The Fort Worth Police Department said it will continue to work to address and combat metal theft. Copper cable theft is an offense that impacts and disrupts communication services for customers, authorities said.

Late last year, AT&T reported that North Texas customers were being left without phone service because of copper cable theft. AT&T said thieves often target the same areas repeatedly.

Over the summer, copper thieves were posing as utility workers in Garland. They operated in broad daylight and at night, appearing official in their reflective vests, and dangling from utility poles while using tools like pole saws and hand saws.