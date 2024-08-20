Copper thieves strike North Texas, posing as utility workers

NORTH TEXAS – They're blatantly operating in broad daylight and at night, appearing official in their reflective vests, and dangling from utility poles, while using tools like pole saws and hand saws.

Garland Police Department

"Don't be fooled. They're not official," warns Garland police in a public service announcement.

A recent surge in copper thefts has led the North Texas police department to issue an alert and release startling video of the criminals at work.

The thieves aren't opposed to using ladders, fences, or even cars to carry out their efforts, according to Garland police.

"Be on the lookout," the department says. "Your quick action can stop this crime and keep our community safe."

Thieves seek the valuable metal by targeting utility poles, electrical substations, and other infrastructure. Authorities say the stolen copper is sold to recyclers for high profits, causing significant disruptions and financial costs.