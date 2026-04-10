After a 64-year absence, one of golf's major tournaments to return to North Texas in 2027

With the 2026 Master's golf tournament underway, some in the North Texas golf community are already focused on a major milestone coming next spring: The 2027 PGA Championship will return to the region.

Next year's second major will be played at the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco, with the tournament and festivities scheduled from May 17-23, 2027.

It has been more than six decades since a men's professional golf major was played in North Texas. In 1963, golf legend Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club. The only other PGA Championship in North Texas was held at Cedar Crest Country Club in Dallas in 1927. North Texas courses have also hosted two U.S. Opens: 1952 at the Northwood Club in Dallas and 1941 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

There is expected to be a high demand for tickets for the 2027 event in Frisco. Early registration for the opportunity to get tickets is open now through May 18 on the tournament's website.

CBS News Texas's Karen Borta recently spoke with PGA Championship Jason Mengel about the tournament's history and bringing the event back to North Texas. You can see the interview in the player above.