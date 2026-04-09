PGA Championship returns to North Texas in 2027 as ticket requests open One of golf’s four major championships is coming back to North Texas, and fans who want to attend will need to act fast. PGA Championship Director Jason Mingle told CBS News Texas that although the 2027 tournament at PGA Frisco is still more than a year away, ticket requests are already open and demand is expected to be high. It’s the first time in decades that the PGA Championship will be played in the region, bringing the sport’s top players — and one of its biggest global audiences — to Frisco.