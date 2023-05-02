$520M Omni PGA Frisco ranch-style resort opens

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas) - The highly-anticipated Omni PGA Frisco resort opened on Tuesday.

Nick Starling/CBSNewsTexas

It's placed next to the PGA of America headquarters, which is built along two championship golf courses. This was the largest resort under construction in the nation and comes with a lot of fanfare after years of development and planning.

"To finally have the opening of the resort of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort come to fruition today is personally gratifying but really a game-changer and a defining moment for omni hotels and resorts and our company," said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director of Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

The modern Texas ranch-style resort is unique and is touted as a top-ten resort in the country. It was a $520 million dollar project and a mile-long campus spanning both Collin and Denton counties.

There are 500 guest rooms, 10 ranch houses, several dining options, pools, spa, and an entertainment area called the Monument Realty PGA District alone with 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space

Rooms start at $305 a night.

This campus along with everything around it including PGA Frisco and conference center is a hole-in-one for the local economy fueling in around $2.5 billion, according to Visit Frisco. This resort also created around 1,000 jobs.

Resort officials said this resort isn't just for the golf-lovers but for anyone.

"We really want to be a part of the community. We want everybody in Frisco, and Dallas and Fort Worth to come here and we want to be the town square really where folks can gather, connect form lifelong memories," added Kurt Alexander, President of Omni Hotels and Resorts.

Guests began booking and the resort is expecting to have several reservations in three weeks when Senior PGA Tournament begins.