16-year-old boy dead, 15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside Mesquite home, police say

A 16-year-old is dead, and a 15-year-old is in critical condition following an overnight shooting inside a home in Mesquite, police said Monday.

Just after 12:50 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Rusk Drive after shots were fired, Mesquite PD said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the two teen boys were inside a bedroom when gunshots were heard by an adult resident in the home, police said. When the adult entered the room, both teens were found with gunshot wounds.

Officers said that the 16-year-old, who lived at the home, was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident, but said at this time, it looks to be isolated between the two teens involved.

This is the second deadly shooting involving teens of similar ages in the last week.