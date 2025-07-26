Teen arrested in connection with shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 15-year-old in Mesquite, police say

A teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured a 15-year-old Thursday night, the Mesquite Police Department announced Saturday morning.

According to the department, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, officers were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of Pecan Creek Drive. When they arrived, officers located a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found nearby and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that through the investigation, a 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect and was arrested at about 10:05 a.m. Saturday by investigators.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Mesquite PD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the department.