10 years after Dallas police headquarters attack, security gaps at patrol bureaus raise concerns

A decade after the Dallas police HQ attack, security gaps at patrol bureaus cause concern

For months, outside the Dallas Police Department's Northeast patrol bureau on Northwest Highway, officers in patrol cars have spent days and nights on security detail monitoring who goes in and out.

That's because the entry and exit gate is inoperable, and there are large openings in the iron fence surrounding the property.

"Security around police facilities is very important," said Sgt. Sheldon Smith, with the National Black Police Association. "I think that if a gate's not working, it needs to be immediately fixed."

Smith leads the National Black Police Association and works out of another Dallas PD patrol bureau that he said often has an out-of-service security gate as well.

"When they're broken, we drive by them, and we don't do anything about it," Smith said. "Unacceptable."

Ten years ago this Friday, 35-year-old James Boulware opened fire on Dallas PD headquarters in a makeshift armored van, firing a high-powered rifle through the front entrance and placing a bomb in the parking lot. He was later killed by SWAT officers after refusing to surrender.

Security modifications were soon made to the Jack Evans Police Headquarters building.

But officers say repeated security breakdowns at the patrol bureaus leave them wondering if the city has forgotten the lessons learned from that night in 2015.

"Well, the officers certainly have not forgotten those lessons," said Smith. "And, you know, the leadership that we have now, they weren't in place when that occurred. You know, we had a madman come to police headquarters, but lessons to be learned and passed down to generations."

Smith said the use of officers assigned to securing the patrol bureau parking lots also impacts public safety.

"As a result of those broken gates, though, we have to put officers that could be answering calls," Smith said, "we have to put them on post to make sure that the officers and the different stations are safe."

"When a gate malfunctions, a service request is immediately submitted, and City crews assess the issue," Dallas police said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "Depending on the cause — inclement weather or mechanical failure, etc. — repair times may vary.

During this time, officers are assigned to maintain the safety and integrity of our divisional headquarters. These officers are not removed from patrol duties; they remain fully operational and ready to respond to calls and carry out all responsibilities expected of a police officer."

It's unclear when this gate will be working again and there are officers in their cars assigned to guard duty.