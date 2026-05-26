2026 Texas primary runoff election live updates as voters weigh in on key local races
Texas voters are returning to the polls this Tuesday for a slate of primary runoff elections that will finalize party nominees for key federal, statewide, and legislative offices ahead of November's general election.
- Several high‑profile contests – including the Republican race for U.S. Senate and multiple statewide executive offices – remain unresolved after crowded March 3 primaries left candidates short of the majority needed to secure their party's nomination.
- President Trump endorsed Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday. The two Republican candidates have been in a close and heated race for the Senate.
- State Sen. Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and Democratic candidates Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson are making the case that they can bring stability and credibility to the office of the Attorney General.
Key dates after the Texas primary runoff
The election cycle culminates in the November 3, 2026 general election, when voters choose officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, Congress and other federal, state and local offices.
The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 5, with early voting set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 30 and mail ballot applications due by Oct. 23.
As with other Election Days in Texas, polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Texas elections in the primary runoff
A handful of elections in North Texas are included in the runoffs.
Democrats Julie Johnson and Colin Allred are in a primary runoff for a newly-created Congressional District.
Two candidates in the race for Frisco's next mayor are also facing off one more time for the role.
Both Republican and Democratic candidates running for Texas Attorney General will also face off in the runoffs. Republicans will decide between State Senator Mayes Middleton and Congressman Chip Roy, while Democrats will pick either former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and State Senator Nathan Johnson for the race.
Polls open across Texas for 2026 primary runoff. How to find your voting location
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Texas' May 26 primary runoff election, giving voters across the state the chance to choose their party's nominees for statewide, congressional and local races. For many Texans, the first question is where to vote, since each voter is assigned to a specific precinct within their home county.
Voters can find their polling place by visiting votetexas.gov, the Texas Secretary of State's website, and clicking on the "Where's my Polling Place?" tab. The site's Voter Lookup Tool allows people to check their registration status and see their assigned location by entering their personal information. Voters can also contact their county elections office directly or check their voter registration card, which typically lists their polling site. Officials recommend confirming locations ahead of time, as polling places can change.
Large North Texas counties, including Collin, Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties, also provide online polling place maps for voters. On Election Day, polling locations statewide remain open until 7 p.m. CT, and any voter in line by that time is allowed to cast a ballot.