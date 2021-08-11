North Texas tornado survivors shed tears, call the experience "traumatic"
Jeff Collinsworth said he can still hear Saturday's tornado in Valley View and his neighbor's piercing cries for help.
"We're all brothers, no matter where we come from, what we do, or what our background is, and we take care of each other."
"Everything's gone, it's devastated. It's our life's work."
Damage from across North Texas that was left behind by two tornadoes on May 25.
Volunteers and North Texas organizations are stepping up to help those impacted by Saturday's tornadoes.
More than 100 people ran to a gas station in Valley View for their safety as a tornado ripped through the North Texas town.
The walls of the gas station may have crumbled in the face of wind speeds up to 135 miles per hour as a tornado raced through Saturday night., tossing tractor-trailers into the building with ease and smashing windows, but this building served as a refuge for more than 125 people.
Three of the horses made it to safety, five weren't so lucky as winds up to nearly 165 mph tore through the countryside.
Saturday night was the deadliest tornado outbreak in North Texas since Dec. 26, 2015.
A tornado destroyed parts of Valley View. At least the damage can produce a recovery path. The lives lost Saturday night won't come back.
As of Monday, NWS Survey teams say four tornadoes hit North Texas Saturday night.
"All of a sudden, we felt the air get sucked right out, so we went running in. When I was running to the cooler, I could see the ceiling heave up."
The powerful tornado that struck North Texas Saturday night destroyed multiple homes at the Ray Roberts Marina.
Debris from the tornado reached an altitude of 5,200 feet, according to CBS News Texas meteorologist Jeff Ray.
There are rain and storms chances every day this week and weekend.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night.
The Dallas Stars overcome a two-goal deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game Three and take a 2-1 series lead.
There is a chance of showers and storms almost every day this week.
The deadly storm is still in Jeff Collinsworth's head. He recalls the windows exploding as he rushed into his bathroom with the dog.
Threats are isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds being the main threat. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
A holiday weekend at Ray Roberts Marina turned devastating after a newly confirmed EF-1 tornado blew through.
