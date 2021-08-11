What's at stake in Tuesday's Texas primary runoff election

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is among the Republican incumbents fighting to keep their seats in Tuesday's primary runoff election. If he and others lose, there could be statewide fallout. Jack sits down with Republican incumbent State Rep. Stephanie Klick and challenger David Lowe, who are again vying for Texas House District 91 in Tarrant County. Abortion is in the headlines after the Texas Medical Board's latest attempt to clarify when the procedure should be performed remains under scrutiny. Jack Fink covers these stories and more in the latest edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: May 26).