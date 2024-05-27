Here's how you can help North Texans impacted by tornadoes, where to find help

NORTH TEXAS – Volunteers and North Texas organizations are stepping up to help those impacted by Saturday's tornadoes.

Saturday night was the deadliest tornado outbreak in North Texas since Dec. 26, 2015. There are reported seven fatalities and an estimated 100 people injured. Approximately 200 buildings and homes were destroyed.

Here are the services being offered to victims and where help is needed.

Donations

Valley View

The Valley View Community Center is opening Monday morning to take donations. Donations needed include water, Gatorade, non-perishable food, large black trash bags and personal hygiene products. The community center is located at 101 S. Lee Street and opens at 9:30 a.m.

A storm relief fund is set up through the First United Bank in Gainesville. If you want to contribute, call (940)665-3484.

The United Way of Denton County has a fund set up for donations. Click here to donate.

Celina

Grace Bridge is accepting donations for residents impacted by the storms. Recommended items for donation include water, Gatorade, trash bags, gloves and cleaning supplies. Grace Bridge is located at 402 S. Oklahoma Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other donations can be coordinated by contacting (214)425-9423.

Minuteman Disaster Response is accepting donations for those impacted in Celina. Click here to donate.

Volunteering

Help is needed at three locations affected by the tornado in Valley View. You can find the opportunities here.

Shelter

If you are in need of shelter in Valley View, the American Red Cross is on-site at The ROC at the Baptist Church, located at 503 N. Lee Street.

Food

A feeding center for first responders and those impacted by the storms is set up at Valley View Methodist Church, located at 201 Church Street.

The Salvation Army has units set up at Lake Ray Roberts Marina and in Celina and Valley View. Those units are set up to deliver food, water and basic comforts to first responders and victims.

Counseling and mental health resources

Starting May 28, counseling services will be available at Valley View High School.

If you are in need of emotional support and guidance, the services will be available in the high school's library starting at 9 a.m.

The school district also says they are "fully committed to supporting our community and surrounding areas during this challenging time." If you need support from the school district, contact Valley View Elementary School Principal Allison Nelson at 940-231-8546 or 940-726-3659 during regular business hours.

Other hotlines for assistance:

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

1-800-985-5990 Cooke County LOSS Team: 1-972-654-5677

1-972-654-5677 MDLIVE: 1-(888)-365-1663 (for Valley View ISD staff members)