On "Firefighter Row" near Celina, storm victims helped by fellow firefighters

COLLIN COUNTY — For years, residents along Prairie Meadow Lane in Collin County near Celina have informally called the street "Firefighter Row."

That's because four Frisco firefighters live there.

Ever since the EF-3 tornado tore through some of their homes, the street's name has become true for another reason: dozens of off-duty firefighters from Frisco have been out here doing what they can to help.

Bo Cross is one of the firefighters who has called this street home and said he is very grateful.

"Those are my family, just like you see here," said Cross. "I'm their family and here to help."

He said off-duty firefighters from Celina and Prosper have also come to help.

It's a change of roles because Cross is usually offering others help, but the tornado changed that.

"We go inside some of the dangerous conditions," Cross said. "I'll say it was scary."

Cross showed us that he and his family rode out the storm in their kitchen pantry. They are ok, but the roof of the family's home couldn't hold up to the violent winds.

Greg Meyer, the Vice President of the Frisco Fighters Association said another firefighter on the street had a closer call.

"He was in one room, window shattered, ran into another room, another room shattered," said Meyer. "Glass was flying everywhere, and he took shelter and the room he took shelter in, a two-by-four came down from the roof and almost hit him. This could have been one of our guys."

A spokesman for the city of Celina said the tornado impacted nine homes on the street, including six that were destroyed.

Meyer said it's heart-wrenching to see the destruction, but that the Frisco Fire Fighters Association wanted to pull together.

"We're all brothers, no matter where we come from, what we do, or what our background is, and we take care of each other," said Meyer.

After realizing he and his family members were ok, Cross said instinct kicked in. He started going down his street to check on his neighbors to make sure they were ok too.

"I can say at home, in my own house, I felt helpless for a second and once I went out and went down the street, I felt like there was a purpose," said Cross.

Cross said at one point, he had 178 text messages and 47 missed calls from people who wanted to know how they could help.

The Frisco Fire Fighters Association is now trying to raise money on its social sites for the four firefighters and their families on "Firefighter Row."

Other members of the community have been bringing out water, food, and other supplies to help these residents in need.

