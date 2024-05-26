Watch CBS News
Local News

NWS gives deadly storm near the Cooke/Denton County line preliminary rating of EF-2

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — Saturday night was the deadliest tornado outbreak in north Texas since Dec. 25, 2016. 

There are reported seven fatalities and an estimated 100 people injured. Approximately 200 buildings and homes were destroyed.

A long-track supercell traveled around 135 miles over four hours across our northern counties across the evening on Saturday.

download.png
download.png

This one supercell produced a path of destruction with multiple tornadoes, 70 mph winds and large hail.

download.png

Preliminary storm survey results are starting to come in from the NWS. So far two EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed. The first moved over southern Montague Co. in the southeast corner around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

download.png
download.png

Another EF-2 with 135 mph winds moved across I-35 south of Valley View along the Cooke/Denton County line. Looking at the Velocity data this looks to have been an extremely large tornado at the time.

download.png
download.png

We had storms Sunday morning move across North Texas between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wind damage was reported in several locations across the metroplex, mostly tree damage.  

download.png

The NWS Survey team will continue to file their field reports as they assess the damage path of the storms Saturday night. Expect more survey reports over the next several days.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 7:21 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.