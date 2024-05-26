NWS gives deadly storm near the Cooke/Denton County line preliminary rating of EF-2

NORTH TEXAS — Saturday night was the deadliest tornado outbreak in north Texas since Dec. 25, 2016.

There are reported seven fatalities and an estimated 100 people injured. Approximately 200 buildings and homes were destroyed.

A long-track supercell traveled around 135 miles over four hours across our northern counties across the evening on Saturday.

This one supercell produced a path of destruction with multiple tornadoes, 70 mph winds and large hail.

Preliminary storm survey results are starting to come in from the NWS. So far two EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed. The first moved over southern Montague Co. in the southeast corner around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Another EF-2 with 135 mph winds moved across I-35 south of Valley View along the Cooke/Denton County line. Looking at the Velocity data this looks to have been an extremely large tornado at the time.

We had storms Sunday morning move across North Texas between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wind damage was reported in several locations across the metroplex, mostly tree damage.

The NWS Survey team will continue to file their field reports as they assess the damage path of the storms Saturday night. Expect more survey reports over the next several days.