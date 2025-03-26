VTA bus service could resume Friday; light rail service to soon follow after judge ends strike

The VTA strike in the South Bay is over after a judge ordered the workers to go back to work. The judge said the Union breached the no strike clause in their contract.

This means bus service could be online as soon as Friday, with light rail to follow once tracks are inspected. VTA employee Jose Salas wasn't happy after he was briefed by the union

"Upset. Disappointed at the judges decision," he said.

Salas is a light rail operator for VTA and has been an employee for the last 19 years. After being on the picket line for weeks, the judges decision was a big blow.

"As it stands right now, we are working under the old contract," Salas said. "That means we don't get a raise. With the high cost of living, everybody is struggling. These last three weeks that we've been out, a lot of people are suffering because they have to pay mortgages."

According to Valley Transportation Authority, workers will go back Thursday and partial bus service will start on Friday. Then, once the equipment has been checked, light rail service will be back on track.

More than 1,500 workers took to the picket line beginning on March 10th. Striking employees included bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

On Sunday, the VTA Board held a special meeting to drive a higher pay offer to workers. The new proposal included an 11% pay raise over three years, with 4% increases in the first two years and 3% in the final year.

On Monday, workers rejected the latest contract offer from the agency. Amalgamated Transportation Union Local 265 announced that 83% of the over 1,100 members who cast ballots voted to rejected the deal, in a vote held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

"We're appreciative of this ruling because it tens of thousands of people can get back on public transportation which many people rely on," said Stacey Hendler Ross with VTA. "It also means our workers can get back to work. They've been without regular paychecks for the last two weeks."

VTA says its workers are the second highest paid in the California and fifth highest in the nation. The company said the offer of an 11% raise over the next three years is still on the table.

"ATU was still demanding an 18% raise over three years," she said. "VTA cannot afford to do that. Without cutting services drastically, laying people off, potentially raising fares and that doesn't serve our customers well."

But workers say in the heart of Silicon Valley, the raise being offered barely pays the bills.

"It's upsetting because we can reach that level of middle class," said Salas. "We're now on the lower end of middle class and struggling right. We're not able to do what we were able to do because of the cost of living."

Salas remains hopeful and said if the last week has taught him anything, it's that the workers are united in their demands for better pay and better working conditions.

"I just have to pick up my spirits again and continue to do what I do best," he said. "Give it 100% like I always do."