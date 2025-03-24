Transit workers resoundingly reject latest VTA contract offer as strike enters 3rd week

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers have rejected the latest contract offer from the agency, as a strike that has stopped bus and light rail service throughout the South Bay enters its third week.

Amalgamated Transportation Union Local 265 announced Monday afternoon that 83% of the over 1,100 members who cast ballots voted to rejected the deal, in a vote held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

"This is in part due to VTA's aggressive bargaining. In their latest offer, they presented us several items that they included in the package that were originally removed from the conversation back in January. Had they not done that we might have had a different outcome," union president Raj Singh said.

Following the vote, the agency said in a statement, "VTA has put forward a more than fair proposal that ensures employees receive competitive pay and strong benefits for themselves and their families. At a time when so many workers across industries are facing uncertainty and job losses, VTA is proud to offer stability and opportunity."

"VTA's latest proposal reflects our commitment to our workforce, and we urge our employees to embrace this chance to secure their future and return to work," the statement went on to say.

The VTA Board held a special meeting on Sunday to drive a higher pay offer to workers. The new proposal included an 11% pay raise over three years, with 4% increases in the first two years and 3% in the final year.

Transit officials had said on Friday that the members of the VTA workers union would vote on the new contract over the weekend.

More than 1,500 workers took to the picket line beginning on March 10th. Striking employees include bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

The weekend before last, the transit agency sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for a fact-finding investigation to help end the strike. The VTA called on Newsom to order drivers and operators back to work while talks continue.

Both sides were unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the latest contract had expired in early March.

Before the strike, daily ridership on VTA was about 100,000 riders.