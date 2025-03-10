Santa Clara VTA light rail, buses shut down as workers go on strike

Santa Clara VTA light rail, buses shut down as workers go on strike

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail and bus service is shut down Monday as more than 1,500 front line employees have gone on strike.

Workers with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 began striking early Monday morning, including operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives. Both sides were not able to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the latest contract had expired last week.

VTA said in a statement that both sides had met on Sunday but there were "no meaningful negotiations." The agency said it is offering a wage increase of 4%, 3% and 2% over three years, for a total compounded increase of 9.3%.

"We understand the hardship this service disruption causes, and we are pursuing as many avenues as possible to mitigate the impact to the riding public as quickly as we can," the agency said in a statement Sunday, hours before the strike.

ATU Local 265 said in its ownstatement on Sunday that the strike follows negotiations it described as "frustrating and unproductive." About 96% of workers authorized a strike in a vote last month.

"We have been forced into this position because of the VTA's failure to negotiate in good faith," Union president Raj Singh said. "For months, our members have been disregarded, their sacrifices ignored, and their needs dismissed. We will not back down."

Speaking to CBS News Bay Area reporter Veronica Macias while workers were striking outside agency headquarters, Singh expressed doubt on a quick resolution.

"With everything that the agency has communicated and done over the past week, I really don't know if they truly want to come to a compromise," he said.

The union said among its sticking points include wages, benefits and grievance procedures. ATU also claimed that the agency had failed to improve working conditions in the wake of 2021 mass shooting at the VTA rail yard, in which an employee killed nine co-workers before killing himself.

Monday's strike is the first involving the agency since the 1960s, according to the union.

About 100,000 people in and around Santa Clara County rely on VTA daily. The agency has said paratransit service will not be impacted.