VTA calls on judge to end strike, claiming workers broke "no strike" clause

Now in its third week, the VTA strike will head to court Wednesday in Santa Clara County as transit officials push to end the labor action.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Tuesday evening, a "Santa Clara County Superior Court ordered the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 to appear in court on March 26...to justify why the Court should not issue an order stopping the strike."

The transit agency claims workers broke a "no strike" clause, even though their contract has expired. CBS News Bay Area contacted the ATU for comment and have not heard back.

More than 1,500 workers took to the picket line beginning on March 10th. Striking employees include bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

On Sunday, the VTA Board held a special meeting to drive a higher pay offer to workers. The new proposal included an 11% pay raise over three years, with 4% increases in the first two years and 3% in the final year.

On Monday, workers rejected the latest contract offer from the agency. Amalgamated Transportation Union Local 265 announced that 83% of the over 1,100 members who cast ballots voted to rejected the deal, in a vote held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

The VTA also announced an Uber voucher program for riders to use on Monday. The agency is offering vouchers for Uber service of up to $5 for each ride with a maximum of two rides per day. The VTA said rides need to begin and end at a VTA bus stop, light rail stop or transit center and must be ordered on Uber's mobile app.

The rideshare company has geo-coded all of VTA's transit stops onto the app so that the system knows when a ride is being hailed in close proximity to a VTA stop. Riders will pay the first $2.50 of any qualified ride, after which a $5 voucher will take effect. Any additional costs after the $5 voucher will also be paid by the customer.

Both sides were unable to reach a deal after months of negotiations and the latest contract had expired in early March.

Before the strike, daily ridership on VTA was about 100,000 riders.