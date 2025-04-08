San Jose voters to decide District 3 council seat in special election

Voters in San Jose's City Council District 3 will decide Tuesday who will fill the seat vacated by former councilmember Omar Torres.

A special election was called after Torres was arrested last fall for alleged child sex abuse and convicted on multiple charges Tuesday morning after pleading no contest.

The seven candidates running to represent the downtown district are: Adam Duran, Philip Dolan, Irene Smith, Gabby Chavez-Lopez, Anthony Tordillos, Tyrone Wade and Matthew Quevedo.

If a candidate garners 50% of the vote, they win the seat. Otherwise voters will decide between the top two vote-getters in a June runoff.

Election results will be available at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters website at https://vote.santaclaracounty.gov/home .

Voting centers will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday; mail-in ballots were previously sent out.

The voting centers are located at: the Joyce Ellington Branch Library Community Room, 491 E. Empire St.; the Olinder Commuity Center Community Room, 848 E. William St.; and the Center for Employment Training Banquet Room, 701 Vine St.

The deadline to register to vote and receive a mailed ballot was March 24, but voters can still register and vote through conditional voter registration, which is available at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters' Office and at all vote centers through Election Day.